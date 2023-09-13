Low pressure, strong cold fronts and down stream damming as an effect of Hurricane Lee continue to plunge temperatures down into the lower 80’s while dumping a much needed amount of rain across the Concho Valley as we approach 5″ in only a few days.

Tonight lows in the mid 60’s will kick off another round of evening showers if not thunderstorms as southern counties saw significant rainfall this afternoon.

Thursday morning will be a cool and clear start before an approaching cold front sends another wave of thunderstorms by the afternoon keeping conditions cool into the evening.