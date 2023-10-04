All day cloud cover didn’t keep temperatures from reaching the lower 90s.

With strong sea breeze conditions setting in across Texas, stronger upper level winds push much of that moisture off to the north as another bout of thunderstorm activity ignites to the west.

As night time cooling and mountain breeze effects take over, this cooler air could be just enough to produce hail like conditions along with damaging winds as temperatures drop down into the mid 50s.

Skies clear up by tomorrow sending us into a more fall like weekend.