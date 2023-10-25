Today we saw the showers and storms push through San Angelo this morning and linger around our Eastern counties though this evening. Temps are mild ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s around the area. Southerly flow at 5-10 is also keeping that humidity around.

Tonight will see that line of storms and showers linger for a bit before finally pushing further from our Eastern counties. Temps should be a little cooler tonight falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Tomorrow we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies that should break up going into the afternoon. While temps should only get into the lower 80s humidity outside will still be uncomfortable.

Longer term our eyes our on a limited rain chance Friday evening with upper level support. Following this a polar plunge has its eye set on Sunday for San Angelo which could see our warmest temps when we wake up being in the 60s and finishing Sunday in the 40s. Cold temps are expected to hold through Halloween with our first freeze being possible either Monday or Tuesday next week.