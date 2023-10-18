Southerly flow makes its way into the Concho Valley as a strong low pressure system continues its trek across the Northern United States, pulling moisture up from the Gulf.

As prefrontal warming continues across the region, many wonder if any rain will come from it. Unfortunately there wont be enough warm air to create any clouds and as a result post frontal conditions will bring more northerly winds and cool air with it.

This dry but cold weather allows for daytime heating to jump into the 80s and 90s during the day but plunge into the 30s, 40s and 50s overnight.