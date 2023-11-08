Prolonged pre-frontal heating has pushed the Concho Valley into its second day of record pushing heat, but with a huge change in cloud cover, that could change as early as tonight.

With lows slated to fall into the 50s for the next few days, a strong round of thunderstorms is slated to makes its way through all day Thursday as post frontal conditions keep us in the 60s and 40s through the weekend.

Tonight, expect that cloud cover to kick up along with those winds with a good chance that rain could start early.