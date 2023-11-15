Stronger than anticipated cold air trapped a lot of warm moist air in the region creating dense fog across the Concho Valley. This atmospheric phenomena is a prime example of valley fog relative to its geographic location in West Texas.

As the fog burned off, it gave way to some beautiful, blue skies, shooting up into the 70s where things stayed comfortable for those last minute holiday errands.

Tonight there will be another good shot at morning fog ingredients as warm moist air moves back into the Concho Valley, keeping us in the lower 50s under clear skies.