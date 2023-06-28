Conditions definitely felt like they were cooling off while still exceeding 100°F today and while that strong southerly wind continues to pull moisture into our region, the hot dry air is too much to produce any evening rain.

That could all be coming to an abrupt halt as upper level pattern predictions, show much of the nation undergoing a normal summertime weather change. This sudden acceleration of upper atmospheric moisture could lead more intense evening weather as temperatures have been hot and dry for several days in a row.

By this weekend that gusty south wind could have the Concho Valley humidity levels so high, we could see some early July flash flooding and an even more wet August as well.