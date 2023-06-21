Another record setting day as National Weather Service confirms 114°F across the Concho Valley making it the second consecutive day of excessive heat. This, as heat advisories continue to be issued across the region for the next few days.

Tonight temperatures as still slated to stay on the warmer side of the 70s as severe weather could make its way into our region later tonight, kicking off a significant start to the first official day of summer.

Tomorrow easterly winds continue to bring an opposition of warm dry air and warm moist air increasing the chances for severe weather before settling in to even hotter temperatures into this weekend.