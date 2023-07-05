With the smoke settling from the impressive firework show in the Concho Valley, people woke up to clear skies and cooler temperatures, but the humidity was also very present.

As high pressure pushes those day time heating temperatures into the upper 90s, cloud cover begins to build in from the east as well as over the southern Rocky Mountains as evening cooling starts to take effect.

With an already impressive record of heat and rainfall July is shaping up to be a cooler and perhaps more wet month but only time will tell.