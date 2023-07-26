A large cell over Michigan leaves an impressive cold front as it pushes across the Ohio River Valley. This cold front extends all the way down across the Missouri before becoming stationary across Oklahoma and settling at the focal point of thermal low activity across New Mexico.

As strong northwesterly wind behind this cold front deepens across the heartland, it will give just enough push to the tail of and try to push some impressive cloud cover over the Concho Valley just as evening cooler starts to take effect.

Few cumulous clouds sprinkled across the region indicate just how much humidity remains in the air as temperatures slowly climb back into those triple digits before a rapid cooldown tonight with cooler air taking over as it pushes back and forth with strong southerly wind.