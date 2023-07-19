Day 11 of the heat dome continues with temperatures signaling an early approaching storm.

As we look to the North we can see a strong ridge and trough develop across the nation and as in continues to become more dynamic, we could see a strong shift in winds with significant rainfall.

This storm will be quick in nature but very powerful as the brunt of the storm is slated to move across Kansas, Oklahoma and into Tennessee over the weekend.

For now the Concho Valley will have to make it another couple days before we any relief from these record setting highs.