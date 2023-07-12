Daytime heating with clearing cloud cover sent temperatures into the triple digit quickly today. Highs became so hot that an excessive heat warning has joined the already growing list of heat related warnings being issued for the Concho Valley until 9PM Thursday.

The infamous heat dome continues to produce steady instability across the Sierra Madres as a low pressure system could give more momentum to some of that early development, pushing it into our area overnight.

The northerly flow could cause a lot of those storms to run out of energy as temperatures drop down to the upper 70s but still push a lot of cloud cover and humidity back into our area by morning.