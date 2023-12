Cloudy conditions pushed in strong from the south as rain chances jumped up with strong mixing across the Concho Valley.

As cloud cover, high humidity and daytime heating kept high in the mid 60s, the cool off will see us hold on to that daytime heating into the mid 50s.

By tomorrow a strong frontal system will push through drenching the Concho Valley in about a .05″ of heavy rain for the Winter Solstice.