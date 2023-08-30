With September right around the corner, August sends us out with a beautiful display of a full super moon tonight.

As highs shot up near the triple digit, clearing skies, cooler temperatures and a change in the winds, signal cooler temperatures on the horizon.

Tonight lows will drop down into the 60s again, a pleasant change from the 70’s and 80s of August and this summer while winds will begin to blow out of the East.

As peak illumination is set for 9:36PM tonight, it will also be the second full moon this month making it a blue moon!