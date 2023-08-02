Cool, clear mornings followed by cloudy, hot conditions from the south will characterize this week as we enter the final days if not final week of the heat dome.

While triple digit temperatures will continue to be the normal, lows will sit about average before this intense ridging gives way to the long wave pattern where a combined effort of deep Polar Front Jet trough-ing, passing low pressure systems and a good kick from the onset monsoon season could bring a lot more moisture than anticipated.

With the Texas Panhandle poised to be the highest area of activity, the Concho Valley could see another healthy amount of rainfall as we start to make our transition into fall.