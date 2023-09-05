Humid, Cloudy and breezy started off this Tuesday, as southeasterly winds pushed excessive amounts of warm moist air up from the gulf.

As daytime heating took over and high pressure started to build in skies cleared.

The atmosphere has a majority of the day to become fully saturated and reach condensation points by later this evening as temperatures cool around the mid 70s setting off a round of thunderstorms with cool air making its return.

Those storms not expected to last long, before clearing out for a cooler but cloudier Wednesday.