Rapid low level cloud development erupted across the Concho Valley once daytime heating set in, giving us an idea of just how much humidity is in the air.

Cloud cover doing a good enough job to keep hotter temperatures away as sea breeze like conditions start to take effect.

Highs look to cap out around the lower 90s before a quick drop into the lower 60s tonight before the atmosphere looks to be prime for afternoon rain showers activity before settling down for a pleasant weekend.