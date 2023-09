Mostly sunny skies and Southwest winds at 5-10mph are going to see us warm up into the mid 90s later today. As the day heats up we’re watching to see if some thunderstorms fire up to the Northwest which could see their way through San Angelo.

Tonight mostly clear skies are going to let us cool off into the lower 70s with that Southwest wind holding at 5-10mph leading to a hot day tomorrow with humidity on the rise.