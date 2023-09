Thunderstorms rolled in late last night along with strong winds causing minor damage to areas across the Concho Valley.

Some areas saw up to 2″ of rain and in some cases quarter sized hail.

Cloud cover kept temperatures significantly below forecasted highs only reaching the upper 70s as more cold air is on the way.

Tonight lows will drop down into the 60s across the region as another round of night time thunderstorms will push through into Wednesday morning.