Cool and partly cloudy greeted the Concho Valley as cloud cover built slowly throughout the day.

Highs are slated to reach the lower 90s but a severe weather outlook for our region has already begun seeing development push in from the southwest.

As cold dry air, slams into afternoon sea breeze enhanced southerly flow due to a strong approaching cold front, severe weather activity is expected well into Wednesday with the potential for damaging winds and hail in some areas.

With flash flooding always a concern, as well as any other wind damage to trees or foliage, its safe to say a quiet Tuesday in is in order.