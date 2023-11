Eerily calm conditions grip the Concho Valley on this, All Hallows Eve, as deathly cold temperatures are set to wrap their grasp around the region as the light leaves the area.

The biting winds of the dark night will send a chill down the spine as it plunges well below the freezing mark prompting freeze warnings for the entire Concho Valley.

Happy Halloween Concho Valley, this cold weather wont survive long as warm temperatures are set to make their…RETURN!