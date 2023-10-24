Today we got a break from the rain for most of us with rainfall totals falling a little short of where we wanted. Southerly flow is keeping it humid around the area and temps mild in the low 80s.

Tonight we’ll see this cloud cover stick around as well as that humidity and gusty southerly wind at 10-15mph. Temps should remain fairly warm only dropping into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow is when we’ll see some upper level support and a boundary make its way through the area that’s expected to kick up a good line of storms. This should put a bigger dent in the drought but also brings a flooding concern and minimal severe weather concern as well to watch out for. Temps should stick around that 80° mark for highs tomorrow as well.

Longer term, late week into this weekend looks humid but beautiful. Rain chances start to build back in by Sunday with the increased humidity, and a very strong cold front is shaping up to push through the area for the start of next week. That weather maker could bring lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s but we’ll have a better idea later this week of the exact temperatures for Halloween. For now plan on keeping a jacket at least if you’re planning outdoor Halloween activities.