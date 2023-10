In similar fashion to this summer and strong high pressure system has begun to settle over the Four Corners region of the US, creating dry and clear conditions.

Even those overnight cooling drops regions like the Concho Valley into the upper 30s, daytime heating still jumps nearly 50° during the day under clear skies.

As southerly wind indicates an approaching cold front, warming temperatures bring humid air up from the gulf before being pushed east by cold dry air later in the week.