Strong pre-frontal warming settles in across the Concho Valley for a few days of record setting heat late in the year in the lower 90s.

With Thanksgiving only a few weeks out, many wonder if it will start to feel like fall again anytime soon.

Tonight lows will drop into the lower 60s before rebounding back into the 90s on Wednesday.

A strong by short wave trough makes its way over the Sierra Madres with abundant moisture as well. This storm could not only provide all day cloud cover but all day storms as well before leveling out in the 60s and 40s for the season.