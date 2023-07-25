Strong storm development across Iowa continues to pull more moisture across the Ohio River Valley aiding in the southerly flow from this strong high pressure keeping conditions dry in the Concho Valley.

As this clear weather climate begins to weaken, cooler temperatures in the lower 100s, and cooler evenings in the mid 70s, the winds have begun to push out of the Northeast at times, signaling a change in the upper level pattern.

A couple more days of this relentless heat dome before it gives way to cooler conditions come August.