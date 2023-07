Excruciating heat plagues the Concho Valley again as some areas are seeing the second straight month of triple digit temperatures, here we’re on day 10.

Another round of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings extends, yet again, into next week as we could continue to see dry conditions well into August.

Looking more short term, we could see a drop in temperatures by the weekend as both strong ridging and trough-ing shapes up across the US as the fall is quickly approaching.