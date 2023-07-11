Despite the heat dome pushing temperatures into the triple digit, thermal low development as a result of hot temperatures inducing rapid vertical lift, moves towards evening frontal systems as they push across the Plains States adding more warm air and moisture from the Gulf of California.

As these storms meet up across the Panhandle of Texas, the rapid cooling as it meets up with mountain breezes and evening temperatures allowed cloud cover to stick with us here in the Concho Valley despite burn bans and heat advisories being issued for all counties.

As the heat dome continues to build and strengthen, expect more triple digit temperatures in the dangerous heat levels along with southerly winds that become somewhat northerly as storms will push through before drying up.