Impressive rainfall pushed through the Eastern Concho Valley early this morning and hung around throughout the day. Temperatures suffered as a result as highs leveled out in the 40s if not upper 30s.

Up to an 1″ of rain fell is some areas with more on the way overnight as lows stay above the freezing mark in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow looking like a much warmer day as clouds clear out and highs creep into the upper 50s.