The Concho Valley is officially out of drought conditions but could return if dry weather persists.

As high hit the lower 70’s today, clear skies will allow things to cool into the lower 40s tonight.

Some clouds could creep in shaping up for a much cloudier middle of the week but it will do little to keep from getting even warmer as the week progresses.

Hanukkah is looking like a windy day as gusts could exceed 20 MPH as well as seeing temperatures hit record highs by the weekend!

For now Texans are capitalizing on the cooperative weather during this busy holiday season!