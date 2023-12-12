A cloudy and cold start to a much warmer than average December across the Concho Valley.

Despite freezing temperatures much of the area is looking and feeling more like fall.

With highs stick around the lower 60s today warmer southeasterly winds continue to slide under cold northerly winds, but this mixture has created strong overcast conditions that could lead to some steady but gentle rain shower activity.

A steady steam of moisture will continue to cook in the lower regions of Texas near just at the end of the Edwards Plateau before prefrontal winds pull enough warm air north to kick off steady but still vast amounts of rainfall for the next week.