Strong westerly flow howls across the Panhandle of Texas, rapidly transporting mass amounts of moisture across the US before it slams into the Appalachian Mountains and explodes into enormous severe weather systems.

As sustained 50MPH + winds continues waves of clouds starting last night and carrying on until this afternoon, have pushed over the Concho Valley, letting those cooler conditions stick around a bit longer before giving way to another hot day.

The heat dome will intensify in the coming weeks as it begins to become more Meridional, creating a deep trough with the central pressure being a tight storm around the Great Lakes region. This storm could be so big, it could actually push some rain into West Texas by this weekend.