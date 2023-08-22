As Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall, increasing cloud cover across the Concho Valley kept temperatures more tropical and humid, barely crossing the triple digit mark.

As the storm is forecast to reach us by those afternoon thunderstorm hours, expect pockets of rain and isolated rain showers throughout the evening and into tomorrow for a much cooler day as well.

Lows are going to drop down into a comfortable range due to the clouds and rain but some of those conditions could be a bit more treacherous due to the approaching storm.

All these conditions could change if the winds pick up from the east and keep the storm to the south of our region resulting in just a few high clouds passing through.