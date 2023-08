Steady southerly winds kept skies cool and clear as we started out this 1st day of August.

Strong cloud convection to the west has steadily begun to push in but stronger daytime heating in the 104°F range burnt off what little clouds could form early in the day.

As high pressure begins to retrograde back over West Texas, skies will be prime for view the Full Moon tonight, one of two moons for the month of August with lows perfect for viewing tonight.