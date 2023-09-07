Clear skies allowed temperatures to quickly reach the triple digit today.

Calm winds aided in the rapid heating of the Concho Valley as cloud cover was no where to be found.

As the weekend approaches so do the record highs as temperatures as hot as 107°F have prompted National Weather Service to issue heat advisories while ERCOT issues power conservation notices.

By the end of the weekend conditions are forecast to drop way down into average fall temperatures but could get her much sooner if this deepening trough to the east accelerates.