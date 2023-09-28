As strong ridging pushes over the central US, increased southerly flow pulls humid conditions up from the Gulf Coast into the Concho Valley.

In the typical afternoon pattern, low cumulus clouds popped up across the southern counties, keeping temperatures in the low 90s.

With the possibility of a stray shower or two as sunset rolls around, things look to be quiet for well into the weekend as lows will continue to drop down into the upper 60s, but a concerning low pressure off the West Coast could bring cold temperatures, high winds and severe thunderstorms by next weekend.