Today mostly sunny skies allowed us to make a good run to those low and mid 80s around the area. Southerly flow at 5-10kept us humid as well today.

Tonight that southerly flow will remain in place keeping us a bit warmer only cooling off to the upper 60s in the southeast portions of the Concho Valley and mid 60s areas north and west of San Angelo.

Tomorrow we’ll start to see more cloud cover build in before spotty rain chances start tomorrow evening. Temps should be similar to today in the lower 80s for most of us if not upper 70s if more rain starts to form earlier.

Longer term its looking humid and warm through Saturday Night, with spotty rain chances through then as well. Sunday morning looks to bring a strong cold front through the region that’ll drop us from the 60s in the AM hours Sunday to the 40s by the late afternoon so expect a breezy and chilly Sunday. Next week rain chances really increase for Sunday night into Monday before moving out Monday evening. Halloween looks to be a calm but cold end to the month on Tuesday. The possibility for a freeze still remains for next week as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, but this weekend more will get ironed out so we can hopefully tell if it’ll get down to those lower 30s or into the mid 30s. Either way trick or treating costumes and activities should be planned appropriately for the chilly weather we’ll be having on Tuesday.