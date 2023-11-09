After almost 10 days of no rain, the Concho Valley woke up to nearly 0.5″ of rain across the entire region.

This continuous cloud cover will continue to produce light rain showers throughout the day as we reach cooler temperatures whether by the colder northerly winds or closer to sunset as temperatures dip only a few degrees from today’s high in the mid 50s.

A strong stationary boundary starts to develop over the Texas Gulf Coast keeping cloud cover, spotty showers and colder temperatures across the region well into next week.