Early morning cloud cover kept things wet this morning as winds picked up from the west and cleared things out by mid morning.

With higher wind speeds expected throughout the day, it will aid in the climb into the lower 70s. Tonight, clear skies and southerly winds keep us cool but could stay on the warmer side with the stronger temperatures from the south.

A powerful hurricane season to say the least, with warmer temperatures here in the Concho Valley to start December.