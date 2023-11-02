A sudden wave of warm weather makes its way over the Concho Valley the next few days.

As daytime highs are slated to jump up into the upper 60s today, the warming trend will continue into the 80s by the weekend.

Overnight lows will follow the same trend as cooler nights will go from the 40s into the upper 50s by Sunday.

Southerly flow brings back more moisture and by the weekend afternoon cloud cover could return, but not enough to produce any rain shower activity.

As the warm weather returns, Daylight Savings Time, set to occur on Sunday, will roll us back an extra hour while giving us an extra week of perfect weather.