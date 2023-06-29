Early indications of a weakening heat wave were predominate today as highs barely broke into the 100’s. Those winds continued to blow out of the south as another cloudless day covered the Concho Valley.

This onset southerly flow is one of the many features associated with weakening high pressure as Louisiana is seeing those record temperatures, further categorizing this airmass as aired and dry.

Southwesterly flow isn’t only associated with high pressure but approaching low pressure as we turn our attention to New Mexico where reports of several inches of rain combined with strong nighttime effects are giving us an idea of how intense these storms could be by this 4th of July Weekend.