High pressure continues to push in over the Concho Valley as moisture from a round of late night thunderstorms, combines with humid conditions brought in from both the California Coast and the Gulf Coast, keeping the atmosphere prime for severe weather.

As temperatures pushed into the 110°F mark, heat advisories went into effect. These heat advisories will remain in place as long as these hotter temperatures continue to stick with us.

Tonight, we could see another round of thunderstorms as calm winds and cloud cover will keep conditions favorable for any storm development.