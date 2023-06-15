Humid and hot on this sunny Thursday as cloud cover passed through but doing little to keep those triple digit temperatures away.

Steady winds out of the west continue to bring humid air from the tropics into the Concho Valley and with it, increasing the probability for flash flooding across the region.

As this weather pattern starts to settle in, it begins to look very similar to a Spring setup we saw very early in the month of march.

Tonight those warm temperatures are going to stick around as lows drop down into the lower 70s indicating that summer is ready to take a good foothold that could stick around longer than usual here in West Texas.