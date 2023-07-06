The upper level pattern is showing strong signs of meridional flow across the United States resulting in strong high pressure and deep low pressure for the Nation.

As strong moisture from the subtropical jet, collides with cold dry air from the polar front jet leeward of the Rocky Mountain Front Range, severe weather continues to develop in the heartland and across the great plains.

As storms bubble in from the northeast, eastern counties are finally getting some of the action that our western counties saw last month. With an already impressive amount of rainfall for the month of July and the 2023 summer, high pressure will build in from the west under that strong ridging over the Rockies to potentially dry things out for the next few days and into this weekend.

Highs could touch back into the triple digit while lows will sit a few degrees about average.