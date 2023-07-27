Despite waking up to cooler and more humid conditions, the Concho Valley continues to remain a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Steady southerly flow across lower Texas pushes warm gulf air into lower lying areas, filling lower elevations with pockets of cumulous clouds as day time heating took its usual position overhead.

As evening produces high cirrus clouds, the upper level winds are pushing from the north as a larger storm and zonal jet stream flow across the northern states pulls much of the moisture and cloud cover with it, leaving a calm stable environment that doesnt require much of a disturbance across southern states and even Texas.

Conditions will continue to increase in humidity as well as cloud cover but it wont be long before those cooler humid conditions, turn into rain.