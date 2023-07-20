A surprising amount of cloud cover stuck around the Concho Valley all day, indicating how strong the surface trough extending west to east instead of its usual north to south orientation.

Waves of these quasi-stationary boundary layers are expected to help weaken the heat dome, prime the atmosphere and clear to road for some quick moving storms to capitalize on the perfect conditions of early evening cooling, high humidity values and calm conditions.

While heat advisories will continue to remain in effect until Monday July 24th, the quick round of rain will do little to aid in any drought relief. Once these storms push out the counter will reset on the heat dome which is showing signs of moving out of Texas by the end of the month.