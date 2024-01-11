Sunny skies and light winds kicked off this warm winter day but a change is coming by this weekend.

With highs in the lower 70s strong warming occurred all day but high winds usher in a strong winter storm already dropping 24″ of snow across the Rockies.

This cold air will be here by tonight prompting high wind advisories well into tomorrow morning as high will cool down into the upper 50s and level out there before a bigger drop into the 30s on Sunday with dangerously cold overnight lows in the teens.