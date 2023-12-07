Warm and windy conditions kick of this Hanukkah season. With quick moving clouds and strong southerly flow, temperatures reached the low 70s across the Concho Valley by early afternoon.

Tonight we’ll still hold onto some of that heat which will aid in getting into those upper 70s if not lower 80s to wrap up this wild week of winter weather.

By this weekend a cold front will push through, dropping the nation by about 20°F and that includes the Concho Valley before giving way to abundant rain showers by the middle of next week.