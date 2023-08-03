Strong ridging over the Concho Valley is prominent today as temperatures reach up into the triple digits along with clear skies.

Making our way towards the weekend we will continue to see this dry air trend as a series of low pressure systems move across the northern states.

The opposing winds from strong onshore flow push all the way up into West Texas preventing any precipitation or clouds from moving down the Sierra Madres and into the Concho Valley.

Tonight a few clouds could develop but strong southerly winds will dictate which conditions will be dominant, humid and cloud or dry and clear.