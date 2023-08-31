Strong high pressure begins to build over the Gulf of Mexico as the remnants of Hurricane Idalia move off the Eastern Seaboard leaving a wake of devastation in her path.

This riding is preventing the long wave pattern or upstream cool weather to push into the Concho Valley, keeping conditions dry but cool into this Labor Day Weekend.

While highs level out in the triple digit for the next few weeks, they wont be nearly as hot as during this record August and a record summer of heat.

Tonight lows will drop down into the upper 60s before making another run at the triple digits for Friday.