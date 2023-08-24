Cool and humid morning conditions indicate that cold air and nighttime cooling is making its way into our region from those strong easterly winds.

As high pressure continues to weaken and build back of the west near the Four Corners region, easterly winds will follow pulling cold dry air down from the Rockies and northern plain states, lifting all that warm moist air across the Concho Valley and producing afternoon rain showers as a result.

This activity will last through the weekend as temperatures will drop from heat like todays lower 100’s to the mid to upper 90s with even a chance at some mid 60’s overnight by mid week.